2 PM: Deputies to provide update on 4-year-old boy, father found dead at Atwood Lake

At 2 p.m., the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Department is expected to provide an update on a father and son who were found dead at Atwood Lake over the weekend.

What happened?

According to the sheriff's office, deputies and Atwood Rangers responded to an incident around 10:39 a.m. on Saturday involving a woman and three children who crashed a golf cart into Atwood Lake next to Atwood Marina West.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis L. Campbell said that after the woman was helped out of the water, she made concerning statements about conversing with God. The woman's 15-year-old daughter and twin 18-year-old sons were able to get out of the water by themselves and were physically safe. The sheriff said it was evident that the mother intentionally crashed the cart.

After responding units had conversations with the woman and children, they became worried about the safety of the 4-year-old boy and the woman's husband, who could not be found, the sheriff's office said.

At approximately 6:03 p.m. on Saturday, divers found the 4-year-old boy off the end of a boat dock at the lake, the sheriff's office said.

The search for the man resumed Sunday morning, and information provided to deputies on Saturday led them to believe the man could be located off of the same boat dock the young son had been found near, the sheriff's office said.

Not long after the search resumed, divers located the body of the 45-year-old man about 50 yards from the edge of the dock, the sheriff's office said.