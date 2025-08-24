4-year-old found dead at the bottom of a Tuscarawas County lake

A 4-year-old boy was found dead at the bottom of Atwood Lake in Tuscarawas County Saturday, according to Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis L. Campbell.

According to the sheriff, deputies and Atwood Rangers responded to an incident around 10:39 a.m., where a woman and three children crashed a golf cart into Atwood Lake next to Atwood Marina West.

Campbell said that after the woman was helped out of the water, she made concerning statements about conversing with God. The woman's 15-year-old daughter and twin 18-year-old sons were able to get out of the water by themselves and were physically safe. The sheriff said it was evident that the mother intentionally crashed the cart.

The family, who are Amish, reside in Holmes County and were reportedly visiting the lake for the weekend, Campbell said.

After responding units had conversations with the woman and children, they became worried about the safety of the 4-year-old boy and the woman's husband, who could not be found, the sheriff said.

Numerous places were searched throughout the day, but different statements pieced together from the mother, children and other witnesses led authorities to suspect foul play.

Campbell said at approximately 6:03 p.m., divers found the 4-year-old boy off the end of a boat dock at the lake.

The mother has been hospitalized for mental health concerns and the husband remains missing, according to authorities. His safety is in question. He was last seen around 1:15 a.m. with the mother at the same dock where the 4-year-old was found, according to a witness unrelated to the family.

Campbell said searchers stopped the water search for the husband after dark and will resume Sunday morning.

The 15-year-old daughter and 18-year-old twins were released to other family, and everyone in the family has cooperated with the investigation, Campbell said.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

More information regarding the situation will be released as it comes.