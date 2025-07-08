71-year-old charged after throwing water bottle at Cleveland Heights City Council member

After Monday night's Cleveland Heights City Council meeting, a 71-year-old woman is facing a misdemeanor charge for an alleged altercation between her and a council member, according to the City of Cleveland Heights.

Around 10 p.m., police were called to City Council Chambers after a verbal exchange between the two led to the woman allegedly throwing a water bottle at the council member, the city said.

The woman has been charged with disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor. The city said police are still investigating the incident.

Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren released the following statement regarding Monday night's incident:

“Anytime a verbal exchange results in someone resorting to any act of physical violence, we should be concerned. This relatively minor incident is just a symptom of the virulent local political culture that we are seeing among some elements in Cleveland Heights right now. This is not unique to our city; we are seeing an uptick in political violence across the country. In this case, surveillance footage confirms the report, and we can clearly see what occurred. As a community, our responsibility is to stop exacerbating this kind of exaggerated emotional/political response because the next incident may be more severe and may not be caught on camera.”