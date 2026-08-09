2 women dead after Canton apartment fire

CANTON, Ohio — Two women are dead after they were found during an apartment fire on Sunday morning, according to Canton police.

While on the scene of a structure fire in the 700 block of Alan Page Drive SE, Canton firefighters located two women inside an apartment, and requested assistance from Canton officers, police said.

Both women were found to have suffered severe burns, but also had sustained wounds "not associated with the fire," police said. They have been identified as 42-year-old Katina Spells and 31-year-old Kourtni Yeager.

The women were transported to nearby hospitals, where they were both pronounced dead, police said.

Reuben Bell IV said he lives in the complex, but not the specific building that was on fire.

"I heard a big boom. That's what made me come out. I got family that live out here, so I had to come see what's going on," Bell IV said. "I'm terrified because children is in there, elder people, you got a lot of people that's in here. Hoping they're okay."

Bell IV said the complex is home to many low-income families.

"We ain't just out here just to be out here. We live out here. This is our home," Bell IV said.

I reached out to both victims' families.

Spells' father told me via social media that he is driving to Ohio from Florida and won't be in the area until late Sunday night. He said his family is in a state of shock.

"She (Katina Spells) was a wonderful person and very big-hearted," he told me.

Canton detectives are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Communications Center at 330-649-5800.