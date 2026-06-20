15-year-old girl fatally shot in head in Alliance; 14-year-old boy charged

A 15-year-old girl is dead after being shot in the head in Alliance on Friday, and a 14-year-old boy is facing charges, according to the Alliance Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 4:15 p.m. at a residence in the 600 block of West Summit Street.

The 14-year-old, who police said brought his mother's gun, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, police said.

He was taken to the Attention Center.

Police said another juvenile boy was also present.

We are working to learn more information.