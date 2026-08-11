Warrant issued for 46-year-old man on aggravated arson, murder charges for Canton fire

Canton Police have issued a warrant for a 46-year-old man after a fatal Canton apartment fire over the weekend.

The suspect, Darrell Washington, is charged with aggravated murder and aggravated arson.

Arrest warrants were also issued for Eric Lamar, 43, and Melissa Terrell, 41. The duo is charged with aggravated arson, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice. Lamar turned himself in to the Canton Police and the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday afternoon.

Washington and Terrell are not in custody at this time.

What happened?

On Sunday, two women died after a fire in the 700 block of Alan Page Drive SE.

2 women dead after Canton apartment fire

RELATED: 2 women dead after Canton apartment fire

Both women were found to have suffered severe burns, but also had sustained wounds "not associated with the fire," police said.

They have been identified as 42-year-old Katina Spells and 31-year-old Kourtni Yeager.

The women were transported to nearby hospitals, where they were both pronounced dead, police said.

News 5's Bob Jones spoke to mother and father, and they remembered her as a caring mother of three, a hard-working manager at a kfc, and a woman with a lot of friends.

"She was loved by everybody; she had no enemies," her mother said.

Her father told us his daughter "had a good personality. She'd help anybody."

Spells' parents believe she was helping Yeager by giving her a ride to the Skyline Terrace Apartments. But authorities believe both of the women were shot and left inside one of the apartments, and then it was set on fire on Sunday morning.

Richard Spells, Katina's brother, is devastated by the loss of his sister.

"We called her Miss Lovely for a reason. This was my best friend and they took my sister from me, and I am angry," he said.

As the family grapples to understand how and why this happened, they also have a message for the suspects still out there.

"So turn yourself in. There's thousands of people looking for you and you will be found," they said.