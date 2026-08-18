More than 600 people arrested, nearly 200 guns seized during Operation Northern Shield

AKRON, Ohio — Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies partnered for an eight-week operation targeting suspected gang members, wanted fugitives and illegal guns across northern Ohio, resulting in 684 arrests and the seizure of nearly 200 firearms.

Operation Northern Shield focused on the cities of Akron, Cleveland, Lorain, Youngstown, Elyria, Canton, Mansfield and Toledo. Each city had a designated "surge week" during which teams of investigators concentrated their efforts on that area.

Many of those arrested faced charges for violent crimes.

"These individuals were wanted for crimes of violence including homicide, manslaughter, assault, robbery and sex offenses," David Toepfer, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, said.

Investigators say the guns seized during the operation could have contributed to serious violence.

"They're destined for crime. They're destined for shootings. They're destined for murders," said John Smerglia from ATF. "Every one of these guns was destined for something that was nefarious or criminal in nature," he said.

Among those arrested was Daquan Rucker, who was taken into custody in May on Whitney Avenue in Akron. Rucker was wanted for reckless homicide in connection with the shooting death of Richard Poole in Canton.

"Within 12 hours, Rucker was taken into custody during the surge week here in the city of Akron," Anne Murphy, Assistant Chief U.S. Marshal, said.

David Godbee lives near where that arrest took place.

"It's amazing, you know, that they traced him all the way back here from Canton," Godbee said.

Drugs and money were also seized during the operation. That includes $24,000 taken from a home in Cleveland, where Roberto Chillon was arrested for the January murder of Jason Bond, who was shot while driving.

In another case, 142 guns were recovered from a home in Nevada, Ohio, where a man suspected of trafficking fentanyl was arrested.

"142 firearms recovered from a home, and who knows where they would have went, how they would have ended up on the streets and whose hands they would have ended up in," Murphy said.

Toepfer said the operation sends a clear message.

"We will continue to hunt down those who destroy lives and crumble communities with each act of violence," he said.

For Godbee, the operation brings some comfort, but also raises questions.

"You have to wonder why so many out here that's not being used, or being used from crimes and everything — where are they coming from?" Godbee said.