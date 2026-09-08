Double your impact: Help News 5 Cleveland Give A Child A Book during our Matching Blitz

At News 5 Cleveland, we believe a book can transport a child to new places, plant the seeds for future success, and help break the cycle of poverty.

Children without access to a variety of books spend far less time reading. This leads to lower reading proficiency and makes graduating high school much harder. Unfortunately, many children in low-income neighborhoods simply don't have the books they need to become strong, confident readers.

Our annual "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, aims to change that by putting books directly into these children's hands.

Through Wednesday, Sept. 9, we are hosting a Matching Blitz. Eligible donations received during this time will be doubled while funds last, allowing you to maximize the impact of your generosity.

You can support the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign today with a one-time donation or a monthly recurring gift.

Ready to make a difference? Support the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign with a one-time or monthly gift.

CLICK HERE to Give A Child A Book today.