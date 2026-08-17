Third suspect arrested in Canton double homicide, arson case

A third suspect was taken into custody in connection with a double murder and arson that occurred last Sunday.

Police arrested Melissa Terrell on Monday in the area of 5th Street Northeast in Massillon.

The morning of Aug. 9, the bodies of Katina Spells and Courtney Yeager, both with gunshot wounds, were found inside a burning apartment on Alan Page Drive SE. Terrell faces charges including aggravated arson.

2 women dead after Canton apartment fire

RELATED: 2 women dead after Canton apartment fire

Darrell Washington was arrested two days after the fire and charged with aggravated murder.

A second suspect, Eric Lamar, turned himself in Tuesday. Lamar is charged with aggravated arson, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

RELATED: Three suspects facing charges after women found dead in Canton apartment fire