'I'm sorry': Man accused of hacking Stark County court tells News 5 Investigators he apologizes

A suspect accused of hacking the Stark County criminal justice system told News 5 Investigators that he's sorry for his actions and plans to plead guilty.

Michael Rogers is facing federal charges of hacking into the Stark County Criminal Information Systems website. He's also accused of installing malware on another company's computer system based in Connecticut.

He's been charged with computer fraud and destruction of records in a federal investigation.

According to U.S. District Court Northern District of Ohio Eastern Division records, Rogers allegedly hacked into an employee portal on the county website in 2023 and obtained more than 150,000 unique names, identifiers and passwords. Court records state that he also destroyed electronic devices he used to impede investigations into his alleged activities.

In a conversation with News 5 investigators, Rogers told us, "All I can say for now is that I am pleading guilty and I'm truly sorry for what I did."

He has an arraignment scheduled for July 30.

The U.S. Attorney's Office and the Stark County prosecutor declined a request for comment.