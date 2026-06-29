Body found in Stark County reservoir

A body was found in a truck at a reservoir in Stark County Saturday, according to the Alliance Police Department.

Volunteer searchers found a truck 100 yards offshore submerged in the Deer Creek Reservoir off of Price Street using an underwater drone to find the vehicle.

Crews got the truck out of the water and found the body inside, Alliance PD said.

According to police, the truck belongs to missing man Nathaniel Hang. He was last seen leaving his home in the early morning hours of June 3.

The Stark County Coroner is examining the body to confirm an identity.