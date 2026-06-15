1 fatally injured in ATV incident in Pike Township

An ATV rider was fatally injured on private property in Pike Township on Sunday afternoon, according to the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

Around 3:24 p.m., deputies responded to the 6100 block of Cleveland Avenue SE for a report of a seriously injured ATV rider.

When officers arrived, they found the injured rider. Preliminary information indicated the person either fell from the ATV or crashed while riding it, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said medics from the East Sparta Fire Department, deputies and Tri-Division EMS provided emergency medical care.

The sheriff's office said the incident is under investigation by the Stark County Sheriff's Office and the Canton Metro Crash Team.