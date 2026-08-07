Tackling prostate cancer and heart disease: Free Health screenings at Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — One in five deaths in the U.S. is due to heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The American Cancer Society reports one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

On Friday, fans and players who gathered at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton found an opportunity to address both — not at a doctor's office, but outside the Hall itself.

A free event called "Own Your Health" offered blood draws screening for prostate cancer and heart disease during Hall of Fame festivities. The process took less than two minutes.

Mario Scibilia, 44, of Detroit, was among those who took part. The New Orleans Saints fan said his family history made the decision easy.

"Heart disease, father, mother, sister, everyone. So, I'm well aware that I need to get tested often, just because it's hereditary," Scibilia said.

Former NFL safety Adrian Wilson, who played for the Arizona Cardinals, also sat down for a blood draw — hoping to put others at ease and lead by example.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland Former NFL player Adrian Wilson.

"Just coming out, being able to get tested, it's a simple process, so coming out, getting a quick little blood draw and go from there," Wilson said.

Wilson said he is especially mindful of the health risks facing Black men, with studies showing they face a greater risk of both prostate cancer and heart disease.

"I'm a middle-aged African American man, so again, I want to make sure that I'm doing everything I can to kind of, obviously, stay in my kids' lives, but at the same time, I have two boys as well, so just making sure I'm bringing awareness to my family," Wilson said.

Women also took part in screenings for heart disease during the festivities.

Anne Taylor from Aultman Health System stressed the importance of early detection.

"It's really important to take advantage of resources like this to be proactive with your health. Knowing your numbers, knowing what your body is showing helps us if there is an intervention that we need to do," Taylor said. "Absolutely, it could save your life," Taylor said.

Jim Harris, also from Aultman, said past screenings have already proven to be a difference maker for some NFL players.

"There has been individuals that were associated with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Hall of Famers, that yes, it's made a difference in their lives. There's no question," Harris said.

Test results will be sent to participants by mail.

Scibilia hopes he scores a clean bill of health and that his decision to get screened inspires other football fans.

"I think the stigma with men and going to the doctor and getting preventative things needs to end personally — rather know things about yourself before they become an issue," Scibilia said.