Former Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell arrested in Stark County

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell was arrested in Stark County, according to a Jackson Township police report.

The 34-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday for warrants out of Michigan on charges related to failing to pay child support, the police report states.

Bell was arrested at the Belden Village Mall around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to the mall's website, he was scheduled to have a meet-and-greet with fans at 5 p.m.

The police report states that on July 15, the Michigan Department of Attorney General notified the Jackson Township Police Department that if Bell were arrested, he would be extradited back to Michigan.

As of early February, Bell owed over $112,000 in child support, according to the report.

Bell was a second-round pick by the Steelers in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Michigan State University. He spent five seasons in Pittsburgh, leaving in 2018.

After the Steelers, Bell spent time with the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and, most recently, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.