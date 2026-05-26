Man killed in Memorial Day crash in Stark County

A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Memorial Day in Stark County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the intersection of State Route 21 and State Route 212 in Bethlehem Township around 2:56 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

OSHP said the driver of an SUV attempted to make a left turn onto State Route 21, and the SUV was hit by a truck. Officials said both vehicles went off the road, and the SUV hit a traffic sign.

According to OSHP, the 28-year-old driver of the SUV was flown to Summa Health System's Akron campus, where he later died. A passenger in the SUV was taken to Mercy Hospital.

OSHP said the driver of the truck was not injured, but a passenger in that vehicle was also taken to Mercy Hospital. Officials said they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, and everyone involved was wearing seatbelts.

OSHP is continuing to investigate the crash.