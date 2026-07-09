36-year-old motorcyclist dies in Stark County crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left a 36-year-old man dead.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Battlesburg Road near Maplehurst Avenue in East Sparta.

According to deputies, Donald Baughman was riding a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Battlesburg Road when he attempted to negotiate a curve and traveled to the right side of the road, where he struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.