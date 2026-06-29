Alliance Police search for prowler targeting elderly women, showing them explicit videos at their windows

Alliance Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who is accused of prowling around the homes of elderly women.

According to police, the man has been approaching homes or apartments through a back window or patio door and showing pornographic videos or images on a cell phone or tablet to the victim.

He then flees the area on foot.

Police said the man has entered a home at least three times by cutting screens or opening unlocked windows.

As of now, no violence has happened, but police worry the man may sexually assault or harm a victim.

Police are asking victims to call them immediately if this happens.

"It is also important that you make sure your security cameras are working, or purchase some. Motion lights are also a great deterrent if you have them. Do not leave ground-level windows open or unlocked," police said in a statement.

After calling the police, let them know which direction he fled.

According to police, the man has been targeting areas where elderly people live, such as Tanglewood Avenue, Ansley Street, Camalak Street, Klinger Avenue, Johnson Avenue, Patriots Path and Mill Circle.

Most of these crimes have happened between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Police said he usually wears a hoodie or a ball cap and gloves.

He is between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall and is believed to be in his mid-twenties.