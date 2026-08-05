2 men charged in connection with Canton house explosion

The Canton Fire Department announced that two men are facing multiple charges relating to a house explosion that damaged multiple homes last week.

The suspects, Justin Bruce, 41, and Michael Mullins, 42, have been charged with breaking and entering as well as nine counts of aggravated arson, the department said.

Both men are still recovering in the Akron Children's Hospital's Burn Unit from the explosion that happened on July 30 in the 1600 block of Bonnot Place NE in Canton.

Canton Fire Chief Steve Henderson previously told News 5's Bob Jones that the two men were inside a vacant house for sale when the explosion occurred.

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Canton explosion investigation intensifies as charges loom for 2 injured suspects

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The explosion, which was caught on neighborhood cameras, destroyed or damaged several homes. Three homes were torn down, and many others sustained significant damage.

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