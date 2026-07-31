Canton tears down two more homes following natural gas explosion

CANTON, Ohio — Twenty-three people remain displaced as cleanup continues and investigators look to determine what exactly caused a natural gas explosion early Thursday morning.
New video shows the moments right after the blast, which woke up the neighborhood and sent residents running for safety around 4 a.m.
It all occurred near the intersection of Bonnot Place NE and West Maple Street.
The explosion was captured on surveillance camera footage.WATCH:
News 5 checked back in with Gibson Friday.
"Before we just noticed all the windows broken in, but now that our house has settled, we've noticed some cracks in the ceilings and walls," Gibson said. "We have to get it checked out because we didn't expect it to be so bad."
Two men who were inside the vacant home when the explosion occurred remain hospitalized. According to the fire department, one man was transported to the hospital with burns to 80% of his body.
It is not clear why the individuals were inside the vacant home and what exactly caused the natural gas leak.
"We need to speak more with the people that were in the building when the explosion occurred. We need to speak with the witnesses, and we're getting information that helps us with the investigation from the gas company," Henderson said.It's not clear yet if the two men involved with the vacant home explosion will face criminal charges.