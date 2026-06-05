Stark County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal house fire

The Stark County Sheriff's Office is investigating a house fire in Canton that left one person dead Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 3:42 p.m., deputies and multiple fire departments were dispatched to the 4500 block of Hudson Drive SW in East Sparta for a reported house fire.

When deputies arrived, responders found the home engulfed in flames.

After the fire was extinguished, the victim was found dead inside the home, the sheriff's office said. The victim's identity has not been identified.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Ohio State Fire Marshal.