Arrest made in connection with death of infant at Stark County home daycare

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of an 8-month-old boy at an unlicensed home daycare, according to the Village of East Canton.

In March, emergency crews were called to the unlicensed home daycare for reports of an infant, Grant Simmons, not breathing.

Simmons was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The infant's cause of death is unknown, but the Village of East Canton said that after an extensive investigation, East Canton police issued an arrest warrant for a woman believed to be involved in Simmon's death.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals located the woman and took her into custody, East Canton said. She is facing multiple felony charges.