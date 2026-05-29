4-year-old dies in Stark County house fire; man, 2nd child injured

The Stark County Sheriff's Office is investigating a house fire that left a 4-year-old child dead, and another child and a man injured Friday afternoon.

At 5:08 p.m., authorities said the Plain Township Fire Department and deputies from the sheriff's office responded to the 2500 block of Cathy Drive NE for a reported house fire.

A man and two children were taken to local hospitals for treatment, the sheriff's office said.

One of the children, a four-year-old, died shortly after arriving, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said at this time, the other child is listed as critical but is also stable, and the father is in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Ohio State Fire Marshal.

We are working to learn more information.