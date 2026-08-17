'This could have happened to anybody': Freak accident kills mother of 3 after tree falls on SUV along US 30

MINERVA, Ohio — A tree fell from a wooded area along US Route 30 in Stark County on Saturday, crushing a Jeep and killing the driver — a 35-year-old mother and local business owner.

Bridget Reagan was driving west on the highway in Paris Township just before 6 p.m. when the tree came down on her Jeep Wagoneer, taking her life. She leaves behind three children — a teenager and two younger kids.

Nate Meadows, executive director of the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce, remembered Reagan as a kind and giving person who was proud of her hometown and always looked for ways to bring attention to Minerva.

"She was a driving force here in town, just made Minerva a better place," Meadows said. "She was always positive. Even if things were not going great, she was always looking at what was the next best thing," Meadows said.

Reagan owned Chic Haven, a Minerva shop selling clothing, candles, and other home decor items. The business was awarded Outstanding Small Business in the Minerva area last year. Flowers now line the shop's front door as family, friends, and fellow business owners struggle to come to grips with her sudden death.

"Just couldn't believe it. How does this happen? What makes sense in any of this?" Meadows said.

Lt. Johnnie Maier of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the odds of the accident happening the way it did were difficult to comprehend.

"This could have happened to anybody, but in this case, it happened to a young lady with a family," Maier said.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the tree to fall.

"We're trying to determine whether or not the ground was saturated, if the tree was rotted or things like that — everything points to being an act of God," Maier said.

"It's unfathomable to think about how the kids are handling this at this point," Meadows said.

Those who knew and loved Reagan plan to gather Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a vigil in front of Chic Haven.

"Her reach is far greater than anything I could possibly imagine," Meadows said.

As the Minerva community prepares to come together, Meadows reflected on what made Reagan so special to so many people.

"She just was that special person that everyone gravitated towards," Meadows said.

A GoFundMe has been started to help with Reagan's funeral costs. Click here to learn more.