Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND — Another day with more storms! Just like the last two days, hit or miss storms are expected for the rest of the afternoon and evening. These are pulse storms, meaning they grow quickly, become tall and strong, and then collapse relatively quickly. However, when they get strong, they will bring damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, and frequent lightning.

[June 26, 2025 @3:40 pm] - First severe thunderstorm warning of the day is hitting Lorain, Erie and Huron Counties until 4:15 pm. The warning was issued for damaging winds of 60 mph, but there is also TONs of lightning and torrential rain. Seek shelter until the storm passes! pic.twitter.com/F6cz9CTR5j — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) June 26, 2025

Even storms that are not severe will likely have heavy rain and lightning. It is never safe to be outside during a storm. When thunder roars, get indoors!

Plan for sporadic strong and severe storms across northeast Ohio as storms are rolling across the News 5 viewing area.

Watches and Warnings

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ashland, Erie, Huron, and Lorain counties until 4:15 p.m.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected, which could cause damage to power lines.

Heads up, Wadsworth

Here's our overnight photographer getting an earful from Mother Nature this afternoon.

Up until this point we hadn’t heard thunder…talking with my wife watching a little rain. We heard static snapping sounds coming from the siding a split second before. YIKES pic.twitter.com/aXCKrzXyWX — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) June 26, 2025

Radar

View the current Power of 5 Weather Radar below:

Power outages

Traffic impacts

Send us photos, videos and reports of the weather

