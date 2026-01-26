Ashland Diaper Pantry prepares for first distribution

It may seem like a basic need, but half of U.S. families with small children struggle to afford clean diapers. A group in Ashland is launching the area’s only charity dedicated to addressing that need.

On Monday evening, the Ashland Diaper Pantry will hold its first monthly distribution of diapers, wipes and other baby supplies.

“I’m so thankful to give back in this way,” Angie Cirone told News 5 Monday afternoon.

The mom of twins said she’s no stranger to the seemingly endless need for diapers and the costs associated with them.

"It’s been a few years, but I remember having to stock up at different big box stores on diapers and how quickly we would go through the supplies,” she said.

Cirone is helping lead the fledgling Ashland Diaper Pantry at Ashland Christ United Methodist Church. She explained that a social worker contacted the church about starting the diaper pantry because of its large parking lot, access to a main street and a portico that all made it ideal for a drive-thru operation.

In addition to its strategic location and setup, Cirone said the church has been eager to expand its service and fellowship to the community.

"We were happy to take that on. We saw ... a gap in the Ashland community that wasn’t being met by other charities,” she said.

Ashland Christ UMC Pastor Rev. Mar Bruner added, "It’s a great privilege to be able to start it here and provide something so basic as diapers and wipes. Who would have thought? But it is such an essential thing.”

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, diapers can cost families $80 to $100 monthly. The Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, program is the only federal aid that covers diapers, but many families also use that money for other basics like clothing, rent and utilities.

Rev. Bruner also pointed out that many daycares require families to provide a daily supply of diapers to be eligible for care.

"They end up having to get very creative at home to make those diapers last, or they can’t go to work. And if they can’t work, they can’t get paid. And if they can’t get paid, it only gets worse,” she said.

In Ashland County, U.S. Census data indicates the poverty rate is 16.2%, which is higher than the state average of 13.3%. Though the Ashland Diaper Pantry is not requiring pre-registration, the group expects a substantial turnout for its first distribution.

Since October, Ashland Christ UMC has been collecting donations and accepting volunteers for the project. It received more than 5,000 diaper donations faster than anticipated and was able to start distributions ahead of schedule.

Starting on Monday evening and happening on the fourth Monday of the month going forward, community members can come to the church for a drive-thru distribution between 6 and 7 p.m.

Each family will receive 40 diapers, a pack of wipes and some diaper cream. The supply is expected to last about one week and help cover the need until the end of each month.

"We will help you with the diapers. And then you can take the resources that you have left and put them to other essential things that you also absolutely need to have,” said Rev. Bruner.

She said the ultimate goal is to make the diaper pantry a larger community resource.

You can find details about upcoming distributions by checking in on the Ashland Diaper Pantry Facebook page.

If you’d like to contribute, you can find an Amazon wish list here.

You can also contact Ashland Christ UMC for more ways to help at 419-289-0507 or admin@ashlandchristumc.org.