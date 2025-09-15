Motorcycle crash in Ashland County leaves 1 dead

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-motorcycle crash that left one person dead Sunday afternoon on State Route 511 in Ashland County.

The crash happened in Vermillion Township around 4 p.m. when a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado was driving north on State Route 511. A 1995 Honda VF750C motorcycle was traveling south on State Route 511. A 2005 Suzuki VL1500 was also traveling south on State Route 511.

The OSHP says the Chevrolet Colorado and the Honda VF750C motorcycle hit head-on. The motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle. Both the motorcyclist and the motorcycle ended up in the west ditch of State Route 511.

The Suzuki motorcycle was also involved in the collision and traveled off the west side of State Route 511, and the motorcyclist was ejected from that motorcycle, say troopers.

The Chevrolet Colorado came to a final stop in the northbound travel lane of State Route 511.

Noah Rogers, 27, was operating the Honda VF750C motorcycle. Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the state highway patrol.

The other motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Colorado was treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to the OSHP.