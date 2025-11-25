Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
When you can tour the 'A Home for the Holidays' house

The Richfield home is worth $850,000
It's back!

The 2025 A Home for the Holidays campaign is underway.

The Home Builders Association’s Charitable & Education Foundation and the Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana Chapter have teamed up for the sixth time to create an opportunity for someone to win a new $850,000 home in Richfield, Ohio, or a cash prize.

The 2,662 square foot ranch features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a three-car attached garage, ceilings from 9-14 feet and a dog washing station.

home-for-holidays-richfield.jpg
Location: 4243 Brecksville Road, Richfield, Ohio 44286

Tickets are $100 each, with raffle proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish (OKI) and the HBA’s Charitable and Education Foundation (Build Trades). The foundation funds the Pre-Apprenticeship Certificate Training (PACT) Program, approved by the State of Ohio for construction curriculum, currently offered at Mayfield, Willoughby, Eastlake, Westlake and Benedictine High schools.

Home Tours:

  • Sat., Nov. 15 to Sun., Dec 2. Wednesdays – Sundays only. Noon – 5 p.m. Closed for Thanksgiving Day.

The house is located at 4243 Brecksville Road in Richfield, Ohio. It was built by Petros Homes.

Ticket Drawing:

  • Dec. 24

You can buy tickets here.

