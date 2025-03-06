43-year-old man dies in Ashland County crash after being chased by troopers

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 43-year-old man dead in Ashland County.

The crash happened on N. Market Street near E. Butler Street on Wednesday after 6:15 p.m.

Troopers said they were chasing Jeffrey Shaw, 43, for multiple traffic violations.

Shaw was heading northbound on State Route 3 when he failed to stop at the intersection of East Main Street and continued to drive northbound onto N. Market Street, according to troopers.

Troopers said he hit a gray 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck and a White Lexus Sedan.

Shaw died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Dodge was not injured in the crash. The driver of the Lexus was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers said Shaw was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crush.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role.