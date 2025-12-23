Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ashland family asking for help after fire leaves home a total loss

Two adults and three young children escaped safely, but fire crews say the Hillcrest Drive home and two vehicles were destroyed.
Posted

ASHLAND, Ohio — An Ashland family is asking for help after a fire destroyed their home on Hillcrest Drive.

The fire happened Monday morning at the home where two adults and their three young children live.

Everyone inside was able to escape safely, but the Ashland Fire Department says the house is a total loss.

Damage from the fire was extensive, with heat melting the siding of the home and damaging the fence around the property.

Fire officials also say two vehicles were destroyed in the fire.

If you want to help, a relative has created a GoFundMe to help the family recover from the loss.

