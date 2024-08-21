6-year-old child restrained, attacked by dog

A 6-year-old child who was in restraints was bitten on the neck and ear by a pit bull on Saturday, according to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say at approximately 5:06 p.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call that requested them to send a squad to Chapel Street in Savannah.

The sheriff's office says dispatchers were told that the child was bitten by the animal.

Upon arrival, the child was in serious condition, and LifeFlight was called, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, upon further investigation, detectives and deputies discovered the 6-year-old child had been restrained with handcuffs on his hands and feet when the dog attacked him.

The office says the dog was taken into custody to be housed as a vicious dog.

A family member who owned the home and the child's mother were arrested and taken to jail, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities say the mother's boyfriend assisted with restraining the child and was taken into custody as well.

The sheriff's office says the investigation will continue, and the case will be forwarded to the Ashland County Prosecutor's Office.