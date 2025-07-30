End of Watch: Procession and memorial service for fallen Lorain Police Officer Phillip Wagner

Northeast Ohio will say goodbye to Lorain Police Officer Phillip Wagner on Wednesday after he was tragically killed in an ambush on July 24.

The funeral procession will start around 7:30 a.m. at Liston Funeral Home and go into Downtown Cleveland, followed by a memorial service at Rocket Arena set to begin around 11 a.m.

What happened?

Last week, Wagner and another officer, Peter Gale, were eating lunch together at the dead end of River Bend Drive when they were ambushed around 1:05 p.m. by a man who had also parked in the area.

The officers called for backup, and another officer, Brent Payne, arrived, but he was also shot while inside his vehicle.

The suspect was killed in the gunfire.

Since the shooting, Northeast Ohioans have rallied to support the officers by lighting up their homes with blue lights.

