Authorities recover dozens of stolen guns after chase through Ashland County

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A key piece of evidence led Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers to a big discovery.

Now, two Columbus men are facing multiple charges in Ashland County after they were accused of running away from troopers in a stolen vehicle and having 27 stolen guns and a stolen taser.

In a helicopter video News 5 received from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the footage showed troopers from multiple posts trying to flatten a 2013 Hyundai Elantra’s tires.

Authorities said the driver failed to stop for distracted driving and speed violations and then took off from state troopers just after 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 3.

"All tires are shredding right now. He's probably no more than 20 mile an hour,” said an operator from the Patrol’s Aviation Section.

Authorities said they got the vehicle to slow down. But they said the driver kept going, and both that man and another passenger got out of the vehicle and ran.

"They're northbound through the trees, guys. Northbound through the trees,” said the operator.

Eventually, authorities said the Patrol’s Aviation Section tracked the two suspects from the air into Delaware County, guided troopers on the ground to their location and arrested a 25-year-old man and an 18-year-old man.

Troopers later found a bag inside the vehicle. They also found another bag that was left behind during the chase with all the stolen weapons.

Now the case is under investigation.