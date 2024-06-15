It's going to be HOT this week in Northeast Ohio; here's where you can cool off during the heat wave

While it may seem nice outside today, dangerous heat is coming our way starting Sunday. Multiple cities across the area are opening cooling centers to chill out in.

Cleveland

The following rec centers will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Zelma George — 3155 Martin Luther King Jr Drive.

Collinwood — 16300 Lakeshore Blvd

Gunning — 16700 Puritas Ave.

Kovacic — 6250 St Clair Ave.

Fredrick Douglas — 15401 Miles Ave.

Zone — 6301 Lorain Ave.

Additionally, all rec centers in Cleveland will serve lunch to those who are 18 and younger from noon to 1 p.m. daily. On Wednesday, only the six centers listed above will serve lunch.

Barberton

The following locations will be open this week to cool off in when temperatures hit 90 degrees, which is pretty much all week.



Active Adult Center — 500 W Hopocan Ave.

Open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed Wednesday.

Lake Anna YMCA — 500 W Hopocan Ave.

Open Wednesday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. An ID is required for entry.



Rittman



Rittman Rec Center — 200 Saurer St.

The pool and rec center will be open for free this week.



How to stay safe in the heat



Stay hydrated

Stay out of the sun

Get breaks inside/with air-conditioning

Take breaks if you work outside

Wear lightweight & loose fitting clothing

Get outside in the morning or evenings when it is not as hot

Remember car interiors can reach deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes during hot or warm weather. Never leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles.

We have to wait until Sunday for the heat to surge to the upper 80s and low 90s. A huge ridge of high pressure will be positioned to the south of us, impacting a huge portion of the United States and creating a heat dome.

Here comes the heat

