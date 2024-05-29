Ashland County Sheriff's Office and BCI search Polk property for Ashland man missing since Halloween 2005

The Ashland County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations searched two properties in an Ashland County village for a man who has been missing since 2005.

Benjamin Brubaker, who would now be 49, went missing on Halloween in 2005. When he went missing, he had blonde hair and blue eyes. He weighed 148 pounds and was 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Authorities offered some details about his appearance at the time of his disappearance: "He has an Insane Clown Posse logo on his upper left arm. On his upper right arm, he has a tattoo of the Insane Clown Posse's Jester holding a bird in one hand and a magic wand in the other hand with the words 'The Great Milenko.' He has a scar on his back."

According to authorities, confidential tips led them to two properties in the village of Polk to search for Brubaker on Tuesday.

Since Brubaker went missing 19 years ago, BCI's technical resources have improved.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call authorities at 419-289-3911.