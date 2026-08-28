Dozens of dogs seized from Ashland County commercial breeder during criminal investigation

ASHLAND, Ohio — More than 70 dogs were confiscated during an ongoing criminal investigation into an Ashland County commercial breeder.

Fifty dogs and 22 puppies arrived at the Heartland Technical Career Center on Thursday, where students and volunteers assisted in care and finding placements. They were all rescued from a large-volume dog breeder in Loudonville.

“They lived in a kennel and they were a breeding dog. That was their job: to make puppies and be a mom,” said Anne Leidigh, a certified vet tech and instructor at Heartland Tech.

The school partners with the Humane Society of Ashland County to provide shelter and care for rescued animals, with assistance from students in the vet tech program.

Both groups worked with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) during Thursday’s rescue.

“We were on scene there for probably three to five hours, trying to get all the dogs chipped, make sure they had information written down, do the strategic plan, do what we need to do to get them out and get them shipped over here to the school,” said Ashley Simmons, a Humane Society volunteer.

ODA said the sheriff's office notified it about an ongoing criminal investigation involving serious allegations against a large-volume dog breeder in Loudonville. The state is beginning the administrative process to revoke the breeder's license.

According to jail records, the facility owner is in custody on falsification and obstructing official business charges.

Few details about the investigation were released Friday, but volunteers said their priority was the well-being of the animals.

“When you have animals in situations, they need a voice. That’s the point of us having a humane society and the community support that we do. But as an animal lover, yes, my heartstrings do get tugged maybe a little harder than necessary,” said Simmons.

By Friday afternoon, many of the dogs had been placed with National Bernese Mountain Dog Rescue, nearby county shelters and other volunteer organizations from Ohio and out of state.

“We have been overwhelmed with the amount of help that we’ve gotten,” said Leidigh.

Since the dogs arrived at the school, 13 more were born at the facility. The youngest puppies will remain there and receive care from the students and professionals.

“When the vet comes on the 10th, the kids will be prepping the dogs for surgery. They’ll be helping with recovery, they’ll be here helping the doctor,” said Leidigh.

She said it could take a while before the dogs are available for adoption. Meanwhile, the humane society would benefit from support to defray the costs of care.

“Monetary donations and gift cards are always welcome. 72 dogs, obviously, is pretty huge to house, but also very limited space for storage,” she said.

For more information about how to provide support, you can click on this link.

You can also select items to purchase on the organization’s online wish list by clicking here .