Good Samaritans help rescue semi driver after truck crashes into barricade on I-71 in Ashland County

Ashland County Pictures
The driver of a tractor-trailer is recovering in the ICU after he was rescued by some bystanders who witnessed his truck crash into a barricade and guardrail.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Wednesday on Interstate 71 near mile marker 181 in Milton Township in Ashland County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 71-year-old man from Cuyahoga Falls was heading north on I-71 when he drove off the left side of the road, crossing into the oncoming southbound lane, and then struck a concrete barricade and a guardrail.

Some good Samaritans who witnessed the crash jumped into action to check on the driver, who was unresponsive.

They gave the man first aid until firefighters and EMS arrived and transported him to a hospital in Mansfield.

