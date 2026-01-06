Man pleads not guilty to charge connected to New Year's Day shooting in Ashland

The 24-year-old man accused of shooting and killing 61-year-old John Grehn on New Year's Day pleaded not guilty to a felony charge in court.
Robert Palermo made his initial court appearance on Tuesday after allegedly killing Grehn inside their Ashland home.
RELATED: 1 in custody following deadly Ashland New Year's Day shooting
On New Year's Day, police and fire personnel responded to a house on E Liberty Street, near Jacobs Street, after multiple calls came in regarding a shooting. Authorities found Grehn deceased in the home.
Palermo was arrested on the scene and charged with aggravated murder. The court ordered him to be held in jail on a $2 million bond.
He is expected to appear in court again on Jan. 15.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.