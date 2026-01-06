Man pleads not guilty to charge connected to New Year's Day shooting in Ashland

The 24-year-old man accused of shooting and killing 61-year-old John Grehn on New Year's Day pleaded not guilty to a felony charge in court.

Robert Palermo made his initial court appearance on Tuesday after allegedly killing Grehn inside their Ashland home.

On New Year's Day, police and fire personnel responded to a house on E Liberty Street, near Jacobs Street, after multiple calls came in regarding a shooting. Authorities found Grehn deceased in the home.

Palermo was arrested on the scene and charged with aggravated murder. The court ordered him to be held in jail on a $2 million bond.

He is expected to appear in court again on Jan. 15.