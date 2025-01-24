77-year-old woman dies after semi-truck crash in Ashland County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 77-year-old woman died in a semi-truck crash in Ashland County.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 42 near State Route 603.

According to troopers, 77-year-old Gail Anne Moore was driving a maroon 2003 Honda CRV southwest on U.S. 42, south of S.R. 603.

A blue 2022 Peterbilt semi-truck and flatbed trailer was turning left from a private drive onto U.S. 42 and began to drive northeast.

Troopers said Moore struck the left rear of the trailer which was partially in the southwest lane.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The roads were closed for several hours while crews investigated.