2 dead after crash on US 30 and State Route 511

Two people are dead after a crash on US 30 and State Route 511 on Friday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said that at about 6 a.m., Ashland Highway Patrol Post troopers responded to the area for a serious injury crash that involved three vehicles.

A 2015 Dodge Dart driven by a 23-year-old from Wooster was northbound on SR 511, a 2024 Peterbilt semi and trailer driven by a 24-year-old from South Pasadena, Florida, was traveling eastbound on US 30, approaching SR 511, and a 2020 Ford Transit van driven by a 61-year-old of Wooster was traveling westbound on US 30 heading towards SR 511, OSHP said.

According to the state patrol, the Dodge Dart failed to stop at a stop sign on SR 511 at the intersection of US 30 and was hit by the Peterbilt. The Peterbilt then went off the left side of the road, across the middle and into the westbound lanes of US 30, where it struck the Ford Transit Van that was westbound. Both cars came to a stop off the north side of US 30, OSHP said.

According to OSHP, the 23-year-old and 61-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile passenger in the Peterbilt was life-flighted to the Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital with serious injuries, and the 24-year-old was taken to UH Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OSHP said the crash is under investigation.