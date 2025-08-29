Around 30 students hospitalized, school evacuated, after students report feeling ill

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Around 30 students from Mapleton Middle School were hospitalized on Friday after telling school staff they felt ill, according to Ashland County sheriff Kurt Schneider.

Schneider said that at around 10:15 a.m., a school resource officer notified the sheriff's office that numerous students had fallen ill and were at the school's nursing station.

Schneider said the symptoms sounded similar to those of a cold, and some experienced tingling in their hands and feet.

EMS was notified, responded to the scene, and transported "about 30" students to seven local hospitals in five counties, said the sheriff.

”At this point, I think they’re all fine," said Schneider.

Out of precaution, Superintendent Scott Smith said the middle school and high school were evacuated.

News 5 Cleveland Mapleton High School

According to Schneider, the sheriff's office is working with medical personnel to get the latest updates on the condition of the students, and he said that nothing is being ruled out.

Initial reports suggested carbon monoxide, but Schneider stated that fire personnel had checked the building and given it the all clear.

In a statement, Columbia Gas said that it responded to the scene, performed a safety check and determined there was no natural gas leak.

Smith said that both buildings have been reopened and cleared for students to retrieve their personal belongings. They can enter through the middle school or high school entrance until 6 p.m. The football game at Wellington will continue as scheduled, said Smith.

He added his gratitude for everyone's teamwork.

"We thank our students, staff, families, and first responders for their cooperation and support during today’s emergency. Please know that the safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority," Smith said.