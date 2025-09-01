Ashland County middle school deemed safe for students, staff after over 40 students hospitalized

After over 40 students at Mapleton Middle School were hospitalized on Friday, the Ashland County Sheriff confirmed that there is no "inherent risk" to the safety of students or staff who occupy the building.

Friday morning, a student reported feeling ill and went to the school's medical staff. A school resource officer assisted in assessing the student, during which multiple other students began reporting symptoms of illness and also notified the school's medical staff.

Around 30 students hospitalized, school evacuated, after students report feeling ill

According to Sheriff Kurt Schneider, a total of 43 students were transported to seven different hospitals in five counties. Both the middle school and high school were evacuated out of precaution.

On Friday, Schneider said the symptoms sounded similar to those of a common flu or Carbon Monoxide exposure: dizziness, lightheadedness, cough, and tingling of hands and feet.

Numerous different agencies responded to the school and conducted an investigation into the spreading illness.

Schneider said there was no evidence of carbon monoxide, water contamination or foreign objects that could link to the illness inside the building.

Additionally, students who were hospitalized showed no evidence of drug toxicity, and there were no patterns of personal contact between the students who were impacted, Schneider said. There were also no reports of staff members experiencing symptoms.

No maintenance was being performed on any of the natural gas appliances in the building, and there were also no chemical deliveries that day, Schneider said.

There are no reports of life-threatening conditions or illnesses in the students who were transported, Schneider said. It is unknown at this time what caused the illness in the students,

Agencies are still investigating the cause, and Mapleton School District families, along with community members, are asked to contact the Ashland County Sheriff's Office at 419-289-3911 with any information.