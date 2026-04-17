'A hazard': Ashland neighbors, leaders seek solutions for vacant property

ASHLAND, Ohio — Ashland leaders say a property that neighbors have long considered an eyesore has deteriorated to the point of being a public health emergency. Now, despite challenges in reaching the property owner, they hope a cleanup is coming soon.

Neighbors near the former Carter Lumber property said they’ve been raising concerns about its hazards and appearance for years.

“If I could pick up my home and move it, I would. But I can’t,” said Ashley Gough.

The Ashland mother lives down the street from the partially collapsed building. Scattered bricks, broken framing and loose insulation litter the property. She said recent wind storms blew the debris into nearby yards and businesses.

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“Then it’s up to the neighborhood to go out and clean up your yard from all the trash that’s blowing in your yard,” she said.

Workers at a nearby concrete business said at least one of the company vehicles was damaged by the adjacent property’s loose debris.

“It just feels like it’s been left to ruins in the past few years,” said worker Dylan Chio. “It’s not good.”

Neighbors said the property has been vacant and slowly decaying in recent years. In January, News 5 was in town for an unrelated story when a heavy snowfall caused the building’s roof to partially collapse.

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Since then, it’s been sitting in ruin. And city leaders said it’s been difficult to hold the property owners accountable for its condition.

“The building is a disaster,” Mayor Matt Miller told the Ashland City Council on April 7.

He said the fire inspector has serious concerns about the property’s safety and has declared it a public health emergency.

Property records show the owner of the Miller St. property as Karedon, Inc. and list the company’s address in St. Petersburg, Florida. Records show the company owes at least $2,600 in delinquent taxes in 2025 and more than $900 from 2024.

“We’ve made repeated efforts over the years, and the last several weeks and months, to try to track down the owner,” Miller told council members.

News 5 called a person listed on the company’s registration on Friday, but we also did not get a response.

The city said it’s still hoping to work with the property owner to address health and safety concerns. The city council also approved an ordinance authorizing the mayor to hire a contractor for $235,000 for remediation.

Many neighbors told News 5 any action on the site would be an upgrade from its current state.

“Obviously tear it all down, whatever, even if you just flatten it all out,” said neighbor Terry Lonsway.

Others said they’re worried about the danger the property poses to families, curious children and others.

“No, it’s not pretty. But when there’s a hazard and our kids are involved, that sucks,” said Gough.