Development of former Avon Lake power plant site clears latest hurdles

AVON LAKE — Avon Lake city leaders say development of the former Avon Lake Power Plant site is inching closer after a major step this week.

During a marathon city council meeting on Monday, council members approved a zoning change and an overlay district, laying the framework for what kind of development may eventually occupy the former industrial space.

Mayor Mark Spaetzel said efforts to develop the property have been informed by community feedback about improving access to the city’s lakefront.

“That access to the lake has really driven this entire process and is what resulted in the interim development agreement, the purchase agreement and this chapter 12-19,” Spaetzel told News 5 Thursday.

The process has been a main topic of conversation for years in Avon Lake, among neighbors, visitors and community leaders.

“It concerns me, not only as a business owner who’s right across the street from the property. I raised my children here. We live 3-miles down the road,” said Melissa Clifford, the owner of Element LABS.

Like the handmade lotions, soaps and self-care products at her Avon Lake shop, she said keeping her small business afloat requires the right ingredients.

“You don’t get a second chance to make a first impression,” she said.

News 5 talked to Clifford in December 2024, shortly after an implosion to demolish the power plant also took down her shop windows.

Implosion at old Avon Lake Power Plant rocks nearby business

RELATED: Implosion at old Avon Lake Power Plant rocks nearby business

“I don’t even know what to do right now,” she said at the time.

Since then, Clifford said she saw an outpouring of community support and the heightened exposure led to new business opportunities. She said the power plant site owner, Avon Lake Environmental Group (ALERG), made good on its promise to repair the damage and replace any affected products.

Now, she’s hoping the next chapter for the nearby lakefront property will be a positive asset for her business and the community.

“My whole life is invested in this area right now, so it’s very concerning. And I’m always going to be optimistic,” she said.

Some city leaders told News 5 they were feeling optimistic after what they said was a major step this week.

“This really provides fertile ground for a developer now, knowing what the zoning’s going to be, to really come in and provide something dynamic and exciting for our community,” said Mayor Spaetzel.

Monday night’s city council meeting stretched past midnight, with numerous community and council members raising concerns about what could go into the site and by what means.

“What provisions are being built into this development to protect the people who will come here?” one person asked.

Some questioned the timing of the legislation, with some stakeholders asking for more input in the development and financing.

“It’s really hard to agree to something when you haven’t been part of the conversations from the get-go,” said Joelle Maygar, the superintendent for Avon Lake City Schools.

Council members eventually approved a zoning change to allow mixed-use development on the former industrial site. They also passed legislation to create a mixed-use overlay district.

The measure outlines what will be allowed on the property, including residential, retail and entertainment uses. It also prohibited several things, including big box stores and single-family homes.

“What exactly goes there? We’ll have to wait and see what someone’s going to present to us,” said Geoff Smith, the Avon Lake City Council president.

The city does not currently own the property, but hopes to close a deal with ALERG if the company satisfies the terms of a purchase agreement.

The mayor said there are numerous steps ahead, including studying the potential impact, before any development plans are approved. You can read a FAQ on the city’s website by clicking here .

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.