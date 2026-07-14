Voters push back on Avon Lake income tax increase to fund road repairs

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Avon Lake leaders said they’ll need to get creative to cover the growing costs of road repairs. But some believe the proposed solution defies voters’ wishes.

On Monday night, the Avon Lake City Council approved an ordinance to reduce the current resident income tax credit from 1.5% to 0.5%. The additional money generated from residents who work outside of the city would help pay for road maintenance.

It comes after nearly 57% of voters rejected a proposed income tax increase during the May election.

RELATED: This May ballot measure would increase income tax to pay for roads

“There’s a lot of things I like about Avon Lake. I don’t want to move. But no, I didn’t vote for the tax,” said Avon Lake voter Mary Lou Klier.

Issue 13 would have increased income tax for both residents who work inside the city and those who are employed elsewhere.

On Monday, city council members discussed putting a similar issue back on the ballot in November. A companion ordinance would repeal the income tax credit reduction if the ballot measure passes.

"If you’re left with that choice, what do you think you’re going to vote for? You’re going to be forced to vote for the tax increase you voted down in May,” said Gerald Phillips, an attorney who lives in Avon Lake.

He questioned the legality of the maneuver and said it flies in the face of voters who rejected an increase several months ago.

"Basically, it’s extortion. It’s forcing them to pass an income tax increase,” Phillips said.

City Council President Geoffrey Smith said he introduced the income tax credit reduction to address what he believes is a critical infrastructure challenge.

"We cannot sit back and ignore the reality. And everybody knows that the reality is we don’t [have] enough money to fix these roads and do what’s necessary,” Smith said.

He explained that both the ballot measure and the tax credit reduction would generate roughly $6 million annually. The funding would go into a dedicated Roads and Capital Improvements Fund, with the majority specifically designated for street maintenance.

Smith said some of the city’s aging roads require immediate attention.

"If we don’t get to it, what happens? All that happens is the costs increase, the roads get worse, and our property values go down,” he said. “We are taking the actions that the people elected us to do to remedy the situation.”

Mayor Mark Spaetzel met News 5 on Surrey Lane Tuesday to point out the patchwork repairs he said have been a stopgap on the nearly 50-year-old road.

"This is a really good example of what some of our roadways are like,” he said.

Spaetzel said the relatively short stretch of road would cost at least $1.3 million to fully repave. The mayor said the 2025 estimates to fully replace one mile of roadway topped $4.1 million.

"We’re always looking for grant funding. We always have more economic development. None of that, in and of itself, can carry a $6 million shortfall per year,” the mayor said.

He said he’d prefer to have voters sign off on any income tax increase and explained the city plans to do voter outreach and education ahead of the November election.

Phillips said he’s pursuing a possible ballot issue of his own, which would amend the city charter to require voter permission to adjust the resident income tax credit.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.