Deadly Labor Day weekend shooting in Lorain leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

The Lorain Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 34-year-old man injured and a 20-year-old man dead.

According to Cpt. Jacob A. Morris, it happened around 4:10 a.m. on Saturday near West 15th Street and Reid Avenue.

Morris said officers responded to the area for shots fired and found the 20-year-old lying in the road. He had been shot multiple times. EMS transported the man, later identified as Marsilles Mastin, to Mercy Hospital, where he later died.

According to Morris, the 34-year-old man was also injured and showed up at Mercy Hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound. He was last known to be in stable condition.

Officers on scene located multiple shell casings, and Morris said the preliminary investigation indicates that there was a gathering on the street before the shooting happened.

No arrests have been made.

"Detectives are actively reviewing all available evidence and information as they work to identify those responsible and hold them accountable," Morris said.

The police department is asking anyone with information to contact the Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.