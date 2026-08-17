City of Lorain issues cease and desist after deadly double shooting at short-term rental

LORAIN, Ohio — The city of Lorain is taking action against a property owner hours after a deadly double shooting at his short-term rental.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at a home on Washington Avenue.

2 teens shot, killed at short-term rental in Lorain; 1 in custody

RELATED: 2 teens shot, killed at short-term rental in Lorain; 1 in custody

A neighbor's surveillance camera captured the sounds of gunfire.

When police arrived, they found former Elyria students, 18-year-old Marc Taylor and 17-year-old Silas Henry, with gunshot wounds.

Both teens died at the scene.

Police say an argument turned violent with gunfire inside and on an outside staircase.

Police arrested 19-year-old Alexander Gibbons and charged him with felonious assault, shooting into a house, and firing a gun while intoxicated.

Gibbons has pleaded not guilty and is expected back in court next week.

Monday afternoon, News 5 Investigators were at the home when the City of Lorain Building Department posted a cease-and-desist letter on the front door.

The city confirmed the property is registered as a rental, and there are no active property maintenance or nuisance violations.

But the city says the property owner is operating a short-term rental without a current registration, a violation of city code.

The property owner says a woman who claimed to be from out of town booked a two-night stay to visit family members, telling him an adult would be on site.

He says there wasn’t supposed to be a party and doesn’t rent to kids.

He called the deadly shooting an unfortunate situation and says there’s nothing he could have done.

The property owner says up until July 6 of this year, he thought he was in compliance with the city, and this is the first time he’s heard about the short-term rental ordinance.

News 5 reported in 2023 that Lorain rolled out new short-term rental regulations requiring annual registrations.

The property owner says he will be fighting the cease-and-desist order.