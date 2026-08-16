2 teens shot, killed at short-term rental in Lorain; 1 in custody

Two teens are dead, and another is in custody after a shooting occurred at a short-term rental house in Lorain, according to the Lorain Police Department.

Around 3 a.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Washington Avenue for a report of a shooting, police said.

Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, who were both suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Both teens were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the teens were at a gathering at the short-term rental when an argument escalated into gunfire.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is facing several charges, police said.

Detectives secured several firearms, shell casings and additional physical evidence from the scene.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and is still under investigation.