Grand jury chooses not to indict Elyria officer for fatal shooting of robbery suspect

Tuesday, a Cuyahoga County grand jury declined to indict an Elyria police officer involved in the deadly shooting of an aggravated robbery suspect in January.



Because the case is concluded, the body camera footage of the incident has been released, which included a mother and children being held hostage. While the officer’s name is redacted in the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s case files, Elyria Police have identified him, including in a statement released on social media Thursday.



It all started mid-day on Jan. 21, 2026, when Elyria police responded to an armed robbery of a Brink's truck employee.

WATCH:

Robbery suspect fatally shot by Elyria Police identified

RELATED: Robbery suspect fatally shot by Elyria PD after mother, children held hostage

The suspect took off. The BCI report said Flock cameras spotted the suspect's vehicle. Police gave chase, and the pursuit ended when the suspect's vehicle crashed in North Olmsted.

The driver then ran to a nearby apartment complex. Elyria Police Officer Ali Sabeiha followed.



Doorbell camera footage shows the suspect approaching a mother and her children as they unloaded groceries. The video shows a gun visible as he pushes her inside.



Her two oldest children, ages 8 and 7, remain outside. Her two youngest children, ages 5 and 9 months, are inside with the gunman and their mother. You also see the officer’s cruiser come into frame as the suspect pushes the mother inside and closes the door.



Footage from the officer’s body-worn camera shows him exit his cruiser and run towards the apartment. He then tells the two children outside to move, quickly kicks open the door and, within seconds, engages the suspect, striking him several times.

The suspect, identified as John P. Johnson, was pronounced dead at the hospital.



The officer’s body camera video from inside the apartment shows how close the mother and her children were during the incident. Video showed the mother pulling her baby towards her on the floor from between the officer and suspect, with the 5-year-old by her side.



She told BCI during her interview that Johnson didn’t appear to have a plan once inside her home.



The officer told BCI he didn’t feel there was an opportunity to issue warnings or commands before firing and described making a rapid decision to engage. The officer stated that he believed Johnson was going to shoot him or use the mother as a human shield.



BCI’s independent investigation was presented to a grand jury this week, which determined criminal charges should not be filed against the officer. Court records show Johnson had been released from prison the year prior after serving time for aggravated robbery.

The Elyria police chief called Sabeiha a hero.

Thursday, in a statement posted to the Elyria PD's Facebook page, the chief highlighted transparency in the independent investigation, noting that it's publicly available on the Ohio AG's website. To read about the case, CLICK HERE, and then click on the tab titled "alphabetized by last name H-N." Scroll down until you see the name John Johnson, and click the name.

The chief also said a separate review of "use of force" concluded the officer's actions were objectively reasonable under the circumstances.

Transparency and Accountability in January 21st Officer-Involved Shooting

The Elyria Police Department is committed to transparency, accountability, and providing our community with accurate information regarding critical incidents involving our officers.



On January 21, 2026, Elyria Police officers responded to an armed robbery at the AT&T store on West River Road North. A vehicle associated with the robbery was later located in Lorain, leading to a pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies. The pursuit ended in North Olmsted when the suspect’s vehicle crashed.



The suspect, 37-year-old John Johnson, fled the vehicle armed with a handgun and forced a woman into a nearby apartment. Officer Ali Sabeiha encountered Johnson inside the residence, where Johnson presented a firearm and created an immediate deadly threat. Officer Sabeiha discharged his firearm, stopping the threat. The woman and her children were safely removed from the residence, and officers immediately provided medical aid to Johnson, who was transported to an area hospital and later died.



The incident was independently investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). On August 11, 2026, the investigation was presented to a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury, which determined that criminal charges should not be filed against Officer Sabeiha.



A separate review of the use of force concluded that Officer Sabeiha acted in response to an immediate deadly threat and that his actions were objectively reasonable under the circumstances. As part of our commitment to transparency, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office has made the BCI investigative materials publicly available, including photographs, audio and video recordings, and other investigative documents at https://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/.../Investigative...



This was an extraordinarily dangerous and rapidly evolving situation involving an armed suspect, a hostage, and the potential for additional loss of life. Our officers responded with courage, training, and a commitment to protecting innocent lives. The safe rescue of the hostage and her children and the actions taken to stop an immediate deadly threat reflect the professionalism and dedication our officers bring to their service every day.



We will continue to support independent review, provide transparency to our community, and hold ourselves to the highest standards of accountability while recognizing the courage and dedication of the men and women who serve the City of Elyria.



Chief James P. Welsh



Elyria Police Department