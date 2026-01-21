Robbery suspect fatally shot by Elyria Police

A 31-year-old man with a Lorain address who was suspected of robbery was fatally shot by an Elyria Police officer Wednesday after officers attempted to take him into custody, according to Elyria Police Chief James Welsh.

Around 3:02 p.m., Elyria Police officers responded to an AT&T at 1547 West River Rd. North in reference to an aggravated robbery involving a BRINKS truck, police said.

Welsh said the 31-year-old man was spotted in Lorain, and with the help of other agencies, a pursuit was initiated that continued into North Olmsted.

Welsh said North Olmsted police deployed spike strips during the pursuit and the car was later immobilized on Brookpark Road.

The 31-year-old ran into an apartment in the surrounding area, where Welsh said the man took a mother and her four children hostage.

Police said that while officers tried to take the 31-year-old man into custody, the suspect presented a handgun.

The chief said an officer shot and killed the man in response to what they called a deadly threat.

According to the department, no officers or civilians were injured, and there is no threat to the area.

Elyria Police said the department is continuing the investigation into the aggravated robbery in Elyria, and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was contacted to investigate the shooting involving the Elyria officer, who is on administrative leave.

It remains an ongoing investigation.