Lorain County baseball stadium transforms into rodeo

AVON, Ohio — ForeFront Field is transforming its baseball diamond into a rodeo arena this weekend, covering the field with 15 football fields' worth of dirt for a two-night event Friday and Saturday.

The stadium is hosting a rodeo for the first time in its history. The event features bull riding, roping and horses, with more than 80 animals expected on the grounds.

Tracy Marek, chief marketing officer at ForeFront Field, said the community response has already been strong.

"The phones are ringing off the hook."

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with a pre-show barbecue pig roast, along with a live DJ and a bar. Marek said advance tickets are required for the barbecue.

"If you want to come to the barbecue, go to LakeErieCrushers.com and get those tickets first."

The main event begins at 7 p.m. both nights.

Marek said events like this reflect the stadium's broader mission in the community.

"ForeFront Field really is about community. That's one of our driving thoughts."

Marek said the stadium is the busiest minor league baseball stadium in the state, a distinction she attributes to a consistent focus on bringing diverse events to Lorain County.

"I think for Lorain County we're really focused on just trying to create a lot of family events and give people reason to come out. We're lucky. People wanna have fun. People wanna laugh and spend time together, and our job is to create opportunities for that to happen."

CLICK HERE for tickets.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.